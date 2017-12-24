Reviewing PacWest Bancorp (PACW) and Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

82.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Shore Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.13 billion 5.76 $352.16 million $2.97 16.98 Shore Bancshares $57.30 million 3.80 $9.63 million $0.87 19.72

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 67.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shore Bancshares pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PacWest Bancorp and Shore Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 6 5 1 2.58 Shore Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $53.18, indicating a potential upside of 5.44%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Shore Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 30.80% 7.87% 1.62% Shore Bancshares 17.61% 7.20% 0.90%

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Shore Bancshares on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of October 23, 2017, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 83 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country. The Company provides commercial banking services, and deposit and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses. It offers products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. In addition, the Company provides investment advisory and asset management services to select clients through Square 1 Asset Management, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company acts as the parent company to several financial institution and insurance entities. The Company has two business segments: Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. Its Community Banking segment provides services to consumers and small businesses on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and in Delaware. The Company is engaged in the banking business through CNB, a Maryland commercial bank with trust powers and The Talbot Bank of Easton, a Maryland commercial bank (the Banks). Its Insurance Products and Services segment provides a range of insurance products and services to businesses and consumers in the Company’s market areas. The Banks provide a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Kent County, Queen Anne’s County, Caroline County, Talbot County and Dorchester County in Maryland and in Kent County, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.