Reviewing Ignyta (RXDX) & Its Rivals

Ignyta (NASDAQ: RXDX) is one of 286 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ignyta to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Ignyta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ignyta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ignyta and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ignyta 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ignyta Competitors 882 3256 11745 235 2.70

Ignyta currently has a consensus target price of $25.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.96%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 43.90%. Given Ignyta’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ignyta has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Ignyta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ignyta N/A -140.88% -83.79% Ignyta Competitors -5,315.58% -218.23% -39.90%

Risk and Volatility

Ignyta has a beta of 206.06, suggesting that its stock price is 20,506% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ignyta’s rivals have a beta of 8.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 749% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ignyta and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ignyta $150,000.00 -$103.63 million -9.91 Ignyta Competitors $284.49 million $34.10 million 73.04

Ignyta’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ignyta. Ignyta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ignyta rivals beat Ignyta on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Ignyta Company Profile

Ignyta, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on precision medicine in oncology. The Company is pursuing an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. The Company’s pipeline includes various compounds, such as entrectinib, RXDX-105, taladegib and RXDX-106. Entrectinib is an orally bioavailable, central nervous system (CNS)-active, small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor directed to the tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) family of tyrosine kinase receptors (TRKA, TRKB and TRKC), ROS1 and anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) proteins. RXDX-105 is an orally bioavailable, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR)-sparing, small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor of rearranged during transfection (RET). Taladegib is an orally bioavailable, small molecule hedgehog/smoothened antagonist. RXDX-106 is a pseudo-irreversible, small molecule inhibitor of TYRO3, AXL and MER (collectively TAM), and c-MET.

