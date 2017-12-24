Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst O. Okusanya now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.19. Jefferies Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

OHI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.96 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE OHI ) opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $5,300.00, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $273,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Korman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 903,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,525,994.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 244,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,033,000 after buying an additional 79,562 shares during the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.8% during the third quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 56,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

