Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lindsay Corporation’s Q2 2018 Earnings (LNN)

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Lindsay in a report issued on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Boenning Scattergood has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on LNN. BidaskClub downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Lindsay from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lindsay from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lindsay in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN ) opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $944.55, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $73.34 and a 1 year high of $96.22.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.11 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Lindsay by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CS Mckee LP raised its position in Lindsay by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 17,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 28,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lindsay Corporation’s Q2 2018 Earnings (LNN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/research-analysts-offer-predictions-for-lindsay-corporations-q2-2018-earnings-lnn.html.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, provides a range of water management and road infrastructure products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Irrigation Segment and Infrastructure Segment. The Irrigation Segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, which are used primarily in the agricultural industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.