ReneSola (SOL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “ReneSola’s third-quarter 2017 revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but improved year over year. The company currently boasts a strong pipeline of 1.1 GW. ReneSola continues to benefit from a steady flow of contracts from both domestic and international customers. Moreover, to drive higher profitability and cash flow, the company plans to reduce manufacturing cost. To this end, it has recently decided to sell its manufacturing as well as LED distribution businesses. However, failing to shift to higher-margin markets and exposure to exchange rate fluctuations will likely hurt the company’s performance. Moreover, ReneSola’s share price has underperformed the broader industry over a year.”

Separately, Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on ReneSola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th.

Shares of ReneSola ( SOL ) opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.59, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.81). ReneSola had a negative return on equity of 187.64% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $151.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. research analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.36% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd is a holding company. The Company is a brand and technology provider of energy-efficient products based in China. The Company’s segments include solar power projects. The solar power projects segment involves sales of solar power projects and electricity generation revenue of certain project assets it owns and operates.

