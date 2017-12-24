Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 788 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 46.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 147.2% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 33.3% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) opened at $134.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $106,440.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/rehmann-capital-advisory-group-purchases-788-shares-of-union-pacific-co-unp.html.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.