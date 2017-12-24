Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF (UK) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.28

Press coverage about Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF (NASDAQ:UK) has been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5885207778963 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

