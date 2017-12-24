Realty Income (O) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Market Perform”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

O has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr upgraded Realty Income from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, FBR & Co set a $56.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.09.

Realty Income (O) opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,568.64, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.73 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 17 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 17 dividend of $0.21. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 208.20%.

In other Realty Income news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 5,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $306,764.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel Tomlinson sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $98,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $841,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Realty Income by 500.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 314.4% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 42.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

