Rand Logistics, Inc. (RLOG) Major Shareholder Sells $113,761.44 in Stock

Rand Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLOG) major shareholder Brent D. Baird sold 632,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $113,761.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rand Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ RLOG) opened at $0.16 on Friday. Rand Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rand Logistics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rand Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLOG) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.90% of Rand Logistics worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Rand Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Rand Logistics Company Profile

Rand Logistics, Inc is a shipping company that, through its operating subsidiaries, is engaged in the operation of bulk carriers on the Great Lakes. The Company’s shipping business is operated in Canada by Lower Lakes Towing Ltd. (Lower Lakes Towing) and in the United States by Lower Lakes Transportation Company (Lower Lakes Transportation).

