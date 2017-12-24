RadiSys (RSYS) Shares Gap Down to $1.19

Shares of RadiSys Co. (NASDAQ:RSYS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.19. RadiSys shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 5279167 shares traded.

RSYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of RadiSys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadiSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RadiSys in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of RadiSys in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of RadiSys in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $28.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.11 million. RadiSys had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. analysts predict that RadiSys Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RadiSys by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RadiSys by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 47,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RadiSys by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 49,835 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of RadiSys by 24.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,940,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 577,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in shares of RadiSys by 34.7% during the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 413,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RadiSys

Radisys Corporation (Radisys) is a services acceleration company. The Company’s application aware traffic distribution platforms, real-time media processing products and wireless access technologies enable service providers to virtualize and monetize their networks. The Company’s products and services are organized into two segments: Software-Systems, and Embedded Products and Hardware Services.

