Qualys (QLYS) & Lanyon Solutions (ACTV) Critical Survey

Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) and Lanyon Solutions (NYSE:ACTV) are both technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Qualys and Lanyon Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 14.21% 10.70% 6.97% Lanyon Solutions N/A N/A N/A

75.3% of Qualys shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Qualys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Qualys and Lanyon Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 0 10 5 0 2.33 Lanyon Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qualys currently has a consensus target price of $54.08, suggesting a potential downside of 9.64%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qualys and Lanyon Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $197.93 million 11.47 $19.22 million $1.11 53.92 Lanyon Solutions N/A N/A N/A ($0.64) N/A

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Lanyon Solutions. Lanyon Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qualys beats Lanyon Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology (IT) infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. Its suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables its customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions. Its Qualys Cloud Platform consists of a suite of IT security and compliance solutions. The Qualys Cloud Suite includes solutions, such as Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, Payment Card Industry Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning and Web Application Firewall. It provides its solutions through a software-as-a-service model.

About Lanyon Solutions

The Active Network, Inc. is a provider of organization-based cloud computing applications serving a range of customer groups, including business solutions, community activities, outdoors and sports. The Company operates in two segments: Technology and Marketing services. The technology revenue segment is primarily composed of net registration revenue, which is made up of the technology fee. Technology revenue also includes software licensing, installation, training, maintenance and hosting subscriptions. The marketing services revenue segment includes online services, field marketing services and membership programs.

