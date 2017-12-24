Qiwi (QIWI) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
QIWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiwi from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Qiwi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.
Shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.11, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 3.23. Qiwi has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $26.55.
Qiwi Company Profile
QIWI plc is a provider of payment services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Company’s network enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. The Company operates in target markets and customer segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had deployed over 17.2 million virtual wallets, over 162,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept over Russian rubles 70 billion cash and electronic payments monthly.
