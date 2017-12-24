Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Metlife Inc (MET) Issued By Langen Mcalenn

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) – Equities research analysts at Langen Mcalenn lowered their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Metlife in a report released on Wednesday. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Metlife’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Metlife had a positive return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Metlife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.52.

Metlife (MET) opened at $50.76 on Friday. Metlife has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53,698.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 0.4% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 0.7% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 0.6% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Metlife news, insider Christopher G. Townsend sold 55,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $3,024,604.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,076.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher G. Townsend sold 82,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $4,517,112.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

