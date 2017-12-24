Prospect Capital (PSEC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Securities cut their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of Prospect Capital (PSEC) opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $2,558.80, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $158.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian H. Oswald purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider M Grier Eliasek purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,600,621 shares of company stock worth $24,546,132 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 277.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 109,803 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 16.3% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 68,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 86.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Prospect Capital (PSEC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/prospect-capital-psec-rating-increased-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.