Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,334,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. State Treasurer State of Michigan owned approximately 0.09% of Procter & Gamble worth $212,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 5,300 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $472,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,293.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total value of $115,664.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,575 shares of company stock worth $1,927,095 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Vetr upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.02 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233,730.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $83.24 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

