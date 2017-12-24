Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 5.0% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPY. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,228,215,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,614,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,043 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,052,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,394 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 24,630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,005,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,997 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,778,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,866 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Separately, S&P Equity Research assumed coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 price target for the company.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ( NYSEARCA:SPY ) opened at $267.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $222.73 and a 1 year high of $268.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $270,390.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $1.3513 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -328.77%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/private-wealth-advisors-inc-lowers-stake-in-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.