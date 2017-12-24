Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in American Express Company (AXP)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $2,543,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,502,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,916,145,000 after purchasing an additional 722,235 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,742,000 after purchasing an additional 104,647 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85,910.00, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $100.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.04.

In related news, insider Susan Sobbott sold 5,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $518,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth I. Chenault sold 96,440 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $9,383,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,651,800.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,310 shares of company stock worth $42,478,329. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

