PRGX Global (PRGX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PRGX Global earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 44.9224776312358 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ PRGX) traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,213. PRGX Global has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $163.48, a PE ratio of -65.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PRGX Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

In related news, SVP Tushar K. Sachdev sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $70,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 25,042 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $180,051.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 71,942 shares of company stock worth $522,898 over the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc (PRGX), together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit and spend analytics services. The Company provides recovery audit, procure-to-pay performance improvement, spend analytics and risk management services principally to large businesses and government agencies. The Company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific and Adjacent Services.

