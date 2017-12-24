Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 19th

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Preformed Line Products (PLPC) opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.03, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.31. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $85.63.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.24 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.64%.

Preformed Line Products declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback 250,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP J Cecil Curlee, Jr. sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $214,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 73.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 10.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) is a designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators and information industries. The Company’s products include Formed Wire and Related Hardware Products, Protective Closures, Plastic Products and Other Products.

