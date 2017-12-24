Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact C&F Financial (CFFI) Share Price

News headlines about C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. C&F Financial earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2725884571268 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $212.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.93. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $65.05.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 11.20%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

In related news, insider Bryan Edwin Mckernon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $119,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry R. Chernack sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,531.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact C&F Financial (CFFI) Share Price” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-cf-financial-cffi-share-price.html.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns and operates through its subsidiary, Citizens and Farmers Bank (the Bank or C&F Bank), which is an independent commercial bank. The Company’s segments include Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer Finance and Other. Through the Retail Banking segment, the Company engages in a range of lending activities, which include the origination of one- to four-family and multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, consumer loans and commercial business loans.

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.