Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stock Price

Camden Property Trust (CPT) traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.91.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.91. 283,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,809. The firm has a market cap of $8,530.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.41 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPT. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Sunday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, President D Keith Oden sold 13,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $1,207,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 364,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,650,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $35,792.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 338,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,969,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,394 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,585 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in, operated, or were developing 159 multifamily properties, which consisted of 55,366 apartment homes across the United States.

