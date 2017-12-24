Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PTLA. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ PTLA) opened at $54.86 on Thursday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3,640.00, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.08. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.46% and a negative net margin of 938.19%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Henry Ward Wolff sold 12,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,343 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 506,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,362,000 after acquiring an additional 84,271 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/portola-pharmaceuticals-ptla-lifted-to-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients having limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.