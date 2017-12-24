Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.13

News stories about Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Portola Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.8518102865688 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have commented on PTLA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Portola Pharmaceuticals ( PTLA ) traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 453,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,834. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3,640.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.21. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $67.10.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.46% and a negative net margin of 938.19%. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry Ward Wolff sold 12,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients having limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

