Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 4,533 New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) opened at $91.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14,537.20, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. CLSA upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.84 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.07.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc is a provider of private educational services in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company provides educational services under its New Oriental brand. The Company operates through seven segments, which include language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, pre-school education, overseas study consulting services and study tour.

