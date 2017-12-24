Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $90,957,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $84,420,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $70,699,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $70,242,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $61,384,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13,970.00, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLCO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, formerly Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It is principally engaged in the gaming and hospitality business in Asia and its principal operating and developmental activities occur in over two geographic areas, which include Macau and the Philippines.

