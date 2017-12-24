Plains GP (PAGP) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.20

Press coverage about Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Plains GP earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.8139703141906 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.97. 671,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6,340.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.51. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 target price on shares of Plains GP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on shares of Plains GP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Through its three business segments, the Company is engaged in the transportation, storage, terminaling and marketing of crude oil, NGL and natural gas.

