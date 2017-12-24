Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms Hold Rating for FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $199.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FDS. Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.46.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE FDS) traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,702. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $155.09 and a 12-month high of $207.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $7,472.31, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $329.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

In related news, COO Mark J. Hale sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.34, for a total value of $1,705,655.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $189,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,739 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

