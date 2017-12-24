Peter R. Kellogg Purchases 20,000 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $279,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (MERC) opened at $14.20 on Friday. Mercer International Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $893.99, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. CSFB cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,051,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 79,242 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 47,623 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 22.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 216,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc is a producer of northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp, which is pulp that is sold on the open market. The Company also produces and sells tall oil, a by-product of its production process, which is used as both a chemical additive and as a green energy source. It produces and sells NBSK pulp, which is a bleached kraft pulp manufactured using northern softwood.

