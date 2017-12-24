Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Patrick Industries worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Forbes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $65,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Andy L. Nemeth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,160 shares of company stock valued at $18,997,288. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ PATK ) opened at $68.65 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.07 and a one year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $1,740.00, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.33 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $56.67 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industrial markets for customers throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, it is a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, marine, and other industrial markets.

