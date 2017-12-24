Parsec Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,369 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) opened at $220.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $211,090.00, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $156.09 and a 1-year high of $231.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, insider Thomas E. Roos sold 975 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total transaction of $200,333.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry C. Renfro sold 22,598 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $5,011,106.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,314 shares in the company, valued at $43,310,879.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,630 shares of company stock worth $7,669,416 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

