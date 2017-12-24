Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.49% of Oshkosh worth $30,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,006,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 689,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,467,000 after purchasing an additional 371,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,316,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) opened at $91.40 on Friday. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $61.74 and a 1 year high of $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6,848.76, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.85.

In related news, VP Colleen R. Moynihan sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $350,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,744.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 22,300 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $2,020,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,057.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,153 shares of company stock worth $9,953,433. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-raises-stake-in-oshkosh-corp-osk.html.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.