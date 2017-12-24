Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 30,973 Shares of Loews Corporation (L)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,973 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Loews worth $28,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Loews by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Loews by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Loews by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $69,564.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 1,394,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $67,514,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,169,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,983,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,420,223 shares of company stock worth $68,779,839. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation ( NYSE:L ) opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,760.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Loews Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $51.02.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.44. Loews had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Loews’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Loews Corporation will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on L. Zacks Investment Research raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

