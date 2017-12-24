Paragon Shipping (PRGNF) vs. Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Head to Head Survey

Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS: PRGNF) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Paragon Shipping alerts:

This table compares Paragon Shipping and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon Shipping $1.98 million 0.00 $23.78 million ($41,006.68) 0.00 Eagle Bulk Shipping $124.49 million 2.67 -$223.52 million ($3.36) -1.33

Paragon Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eagle Bulk Shipping. Eagle Bulk Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paragon Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon Shipping and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping -83.12% -10.11% -6.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Paragon Shipping and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.93%. Given Eagle Bulk Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bulk Shipping is more favorable than Paragon Shipping.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Paragon Shipping has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 3.39, suggesting that its stock price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats Paragon Shipping on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. The Company specializes in transporting drybulk cargoes, including commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials, along shipping routes across the world. It focuses on newbuilding program, including over three Kamsarmax drybulk carriers with fleet carrying capacity of over 245,400 deadweight tons. Allseas Marine S.A. and Seacommercial Shipping Services S.A provide commercial and technical management services for its fleet. Its technical management services include arranging for and managing crews, maintaining regulatory and classification society compliance, and providing technical support. Its commercial management services include negotiating charters for its vessels, monitoring various types of charters, monitoring the performance of its vessels, financing and negotiating the purchase and sale of its vessels, and obtaining insurance for its vessels and finance and accounting functions.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels. The Company owns Supramax dry bulk vessel. Supramax dry bulk vessels range in size from 50,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons. These vessels have the cargo loading and unloading flexibility of on-board cranes while offering cargo carrying capacities approaching that of Panamax dry bulk vessels, which range in size from 60,000 to 100,000 deadweight tons and must rely on port facilities to load and offload their cargoes. On July 26, 2011 the Company sold its the Heron, a Supramax class of vessel.

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.