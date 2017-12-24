OxFORD Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,466 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gold Fields by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,505,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935,929 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Gold Fields by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,795,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,155 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,547,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gold Fields by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,205,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,860 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of Gold Fields Limited ( NYSE GFI ) opened at $4.05 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a gold mining company. The Company is a producer of gold and a holder of gold reserves. The Company is involved in underground and surface gold and copper mining and related activities, including exploration, development, extraction, processing and smelting. It has approximately eight producing mines located in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru.

