Owens Corning (OC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Owens Corning earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the construction company an impact score of 45.5989932009144 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE OC) traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.20. The company had a trading volume of 440,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,090.00, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Argus began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Owens Corning to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $1,634,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $39,914.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,196,722. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/owens-corning-oc-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-finds.html.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.