Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Otter Tail’s earnings. Otter Tail also posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Otter Tail will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Otter Tail.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OTTR shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otter Tail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other Otter Tail news, VP George A. Koeck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin G. Moug sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $318,570. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ OTTR) traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.40. 51,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,090. The firm has a market cap of $1,770.00, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.82. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment includes the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota by Otter Tail Power Company (OTP).

