Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Oshkosh worth $16,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

Oshkosh Corp ( NYSE:OSK ) opened at $91.40 on Friday. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $61.74 and a 12 month high of $94.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6,848.76, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $77,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,610.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colleen R. Moynihan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $350,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,744.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,153 shares of company stock valued at $9,953,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

