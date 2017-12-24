Oppenheimer (OPY) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.27

News articles about Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) have been trending positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oppenheimer earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.2638609527033 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE OPY) opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.39, a PE ratio of -161.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc is a middle-market investment bank and service broker-dealer. The Company is engaged in a range of activities in the securities industry, including retail securities brokerage, institutional sales and trading, investment banking, research, market-making, trust services, and investment advisory and asset management services.

