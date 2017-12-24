Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ MBIO) traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,496. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to utilize the power of the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. It seeks to acquire rights to technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest in the technologies, funding their research and development and eventually either out-licensing or bringing the technologies to market.

