Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes $2.49 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 1.6% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo & Co to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Michael J. Loughlin sold 17,482 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $1,010,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Shrewsberry sold 70,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $3,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,050. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at $61.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303,383.72, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 21.23%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

