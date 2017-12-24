NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.22

News articles about NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NXP Semiconductors earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the semiconductor provider an impact score of 46.8980469745663 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ NXPI) remained flat at $$116.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $39,564.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $118.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Group set a $115.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/nxp-semiconductors-nxpi-given-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-22.html.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a semiconductor company. The Company provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions. The Company’s segments are High Performance Mixed Signal (HPMS), Standard Products (SP), and Corporate and Other. Its product solutions are used in a range of end-market applications, including automotive, personal security and identification, wireless and wireline infrastructure, mobile communications, multi-market industrial, consumer and computing.

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.