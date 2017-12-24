Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,362 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,525,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,126,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,911,000 after buying an additional 26,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,232,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,968,000 after buying an additional 822,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $270,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $826,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $12,330.00, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

