Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft (LHA) a €34.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.48) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €20.75 ($24.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. S&P Global set a €29.00 ($34.52) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($26.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.17 ($32.34).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LHA) opened at €31.06 ($36.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14,630.00 and a P/E ratio of 8.13. Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €11.21 ($13.35) and a fifty-two week high of €31.15 ($37.08).

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

