NiSource’s (NI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reissued their hold rating on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for NiSource’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price target on NiSource from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NiSource from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $29.50 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.

NiSource (NI) traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. 3,610,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,000. The firm has a market cap of $8,730.00, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.32. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $27.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.00 million. NiSource had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 855,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in NiSource by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 142,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 107,142 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in NiSource by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 205,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 67,360 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,326,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,191,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

