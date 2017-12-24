Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) EVP Sells $373,920.00 in Stock

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $373,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,598.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $19,589.45, a P/E ratio of 246.13 and a beta of 0.10. Newmont Mining Corp has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $39.63.

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Newmont Mining by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,354,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 38,229 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Newmont Mining by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. grew its position in Newmont Mining by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 74,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Newmont Mining by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) EVP Sells $373,920.00 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/newmont-mining-corp-nem-evp-sells-373920-00-in-stock.html.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.