Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) EVP Sells $373,920.00 in Stock

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $373,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,598.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $19,589.45, a P/E ratio of 246.13 and a beta of 0.10. Newmont Mining Corp has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $39.63.
Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Newmont Mining by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,354,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 38,229 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Newmont Mining by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. grew its position in Newmont Mining by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 74,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Newmont Mining by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.
Newmont Mining Company Profile
Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.