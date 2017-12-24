Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $18,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,655.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $157,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $248,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) opened at $226.27 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $187.96 and a one year high of $314.86. The company has a market cap of $13,941.03, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn purchased 127,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.21 per share, for a total transaction of $24,965,211.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.50 to $314.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cowen set a $336.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.39.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

