Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $18.72 Million Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2,738.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,055 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.39% of PRA Health Sciences worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 12.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 127.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRAH shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

In related news, Director Matthew P. Young sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $408,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) opened at $91.53 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5,771.08, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $494.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.89 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $18.72 Million Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/neuberger-berman-group-llc-has-18-72-million-position-in-pra-health-sciences-inc-prah.html.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc is a contract research organization. The Company provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The Company offers therapeutic services in areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, central nervous system, inflammation and infectious diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.