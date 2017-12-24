NCR Co. (NCR) Position Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,609 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.34% of NCR worth $15,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in NCR by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NCR by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in NCR by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 776,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after acquiring an additional 69,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in NCR by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 43,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $45.00 price objective on NCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NCR from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

NCR Co. ( NCR ) opened at $33.59 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4,090.00, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. NCR had a return on equity of 84.72% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation is a provider of Omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact and transact with their customers. The Company operates through three segments: Software, Services and Hardware. It sells a portfolio of hardware, software and services that combine to provide businesses with solutions.

