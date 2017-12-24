Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $1.84 Million Position in VSE Corporation (VSEC)

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its stake in shares of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.30% of VSE worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the second quarter worth $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSE Corporation (VSEC) opened at $49.56 on Friday. VSE Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $542.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.73.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $174.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut VSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

VSE Profile

VSE Corporation is a services and supply chain management company. The Company’s segments include Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, Federal Services Group, and IT, Energy and Management Consulting Group. The Company provides logistics and distribution services for legacy systems and equipment and professional and technical services to the United States Government, including the United States Department of Defense (DoD), the United States Postal Service (USPS), federal civilian agencies, and commercial and other customers.

