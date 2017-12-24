Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)

Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 298.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,666 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.16% of Getty Realty worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Getty Realty by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 46.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $642,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. ( NYSE:GTY ) opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.54. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 36.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 110.34%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/nationwide-fund-advisors-has-1-78-million-holdings-in-getty-realty-corp-gty.html.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of June 30, 2017, the Company’s 825 properties were located in 26 states across the United States and Washington, District of Columbia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.